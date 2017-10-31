Latest update October 31st, 2017 12:59 AM

East Canje goldsmith on trial for businessman’s murder

Oct 31, 2017 News 0

Accused: Deon Sunthgolam

Murder accused, Deon Sunthgolam, who is charged with the murder of businessman Terrence Malcolm Mc Lean called “Scatchy” 62, of Lot 6 Sheet Anchor, East Canje; Berbice is on trial in the Berbice High Court.
The matter is being tried before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury.
According to Prosecutor, Tuanna Hardy, the accused, Sunthgolam, 38, a goldsmith and father of one, of Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice, is accused of killing Terrence Mc Lean at his home.
Sunthgolam was positively identified during an identification parade as the man who had visited the home of the accused.
The partly decomposed body of Mc Lean, who lives alone, was found in his house with suspected stab wounds.
Attorney- at-law, Bernard Da Silva is representing the accused.
Mc Lean was once a goldsmith who operated a stall in the New Amsterdam Market before migrating overseas.
Upon remigrating home, he began importing fibre glass boats and engines from overseas which he sells to customers. He also repaired boats and engines.
The suspect had visited Mc Lean during the day and was seen leaving the home.
A number of witnesses have testified so far including Assistant Superintendent, Eon Alonzo who tendered the passport into evidence.
Assistant Superintendent, Randy Ali testified of conducting the Identification parade.
Crime Scene investigator, Sergeant Curtis Curt, testified to visiting the scene and taking photographs.
Policeman, Kevin Hope testified to assisting with the ID parade during which the accused was positively identified.
The deceased son, Federick Mc Lean, testified to not getting in touch with his father and contacting the police.
He was told to break into the house where his father dead body was found.
Elvis Krisendat in his testimony, spoke of seeing the accused leaving the premises.

