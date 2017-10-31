Body of drowned uncle discovered

The body of 50-year-old Gavin Moses was yesterday discovered around 14:00hrs at Rockstone Village, some five meters from where he drowned.

Former employer of Moses, Frank Sanichara, was yesterday preparing to arrange a search party to locate the body of his friend. Moses had celebrated his 50th birthday on Friday.

The Rockstone Tourism Authority also sent out a statement yesterday expressing condolences to the family and making clear some initiatives to increase safety in the area.

The statement noted that such an incident has not occurred in the 12 years that the association has been hosting the event.

“The association… will be working closely with the Guyana Tourism Authority and other agencies to ensure that visible demarcation, barriers, signs and efficient training in first response/aid are done with all staff in preparation for other events.”

Moses went missing on Sunday after he attempted to rescue his niece, Kimeanda Prince who was with him at the 12th annual Rockstone Fish Festival to celebrate her 13th birthday.

The teen’s family was among hundreds, who attended the final day of the Rockstone Fish Festival held at the Rockstone Village, some ten miles west of Linden in Region Ten, Upper Demerara-Berbice area.

According to information, after spending some time at the Fish Festival, Prince and her younger sister, “Lily”, and other relatives went to take a swim.

Prince and her sister drifted into the deeper part of the river as a result of swells generated by a passing boat.

A cousin, after noticing Prince struggling, raised an alarm that prompted her uncle to rescue the girls. He was able to push Prince’s sister to the shore but went under the surface of the water as he went back for Prince.

Prince’s body was subsequently recovered and taken to the Wismar Hospital Mortuary.

Relatives of the two deceased told this newspaper that plans for the funeral have not yet been made.