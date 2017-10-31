Big Europe-bound coke shipment busted

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday unearthed over 147 pounds of suspected cocaine in a container of rice destined for Belgium, Western Europe.

The discovery was made at the John Fernandes Wharf on Saturday. Operatives from the Container Control Programme assisted in the raid.

According to information received, the substance was discovered hidden in sealed 45-kilogram bags of rice destined for export to Belgium.

The bags bore the label of a company called Golden Grains Investment owned by an Andre Poonai.

The company is located at Lot 111 Barr Street, Kitty.

Up to press time, CANU ranks were looking for a shipper in Mahaicony who sources said was not a regular shipper. He had made a similar shipment in 2012 and has since been under the radar.

Kaieteur News was informed that the raid commenced at the wharf since Friday, last, and the finding was uncovered just before noon the following day. The bags of rice were in five containers but the substance was found in one of the containers.

CANU said that the exercise saw the offloading and searching of five 20-foot containers filled with rice. The containers were scheduled to leave Guyana the same evening the raid started.

The broker responsible for the shipment was taken into custody and is assisting in the investigations.