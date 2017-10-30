Uncle, niece drown during birthday celebrations

Latest update October 30th, 2017 12:58 AM

A student of the Houston Secondary School drowned yesterday, while celebrating her thirteenth birthday, and her uncle is missing after attempting to rescue her during celebrations at the 12th annual Rockstone Fish Festival.

Drowned: Gavin Moses

Drowned: Kimeanda Prince

Dead is Marsha Prince, of Bagostown, East Bank Demerara.
The body of her 50-year-old uncle, Gavin Morris, of West Bank Demerara is still to be recovered.
The incident occurred at around 15:00hrs.
The teen’s family was among hundreds, who attended the final day of the Rockstone Fish Festival held at the Rockstone Village, some ten miles west of Linden in Region Ten, Upper Demerara-Berbice area.
According to information, after spending some time at the fish festival Prince, her younger sister, whose only name was given as “Lily”, and other relatives went to take a swim.
Moments after, Prince and her sister drifted into the deeper part of the river as a result of the waves reportedly generated from a passing boat.
A cousin of the teen said that she heard Prince screaming and saw her struggling in the water.
According to the cousin, she raised an alarm and her uncle plunged overboard and pushed Prince’s sister to shore. As he went back to rescue Prince, he apparently encountered difficulty and went below the surface.
Prince’s body was subsequently recovered and taken to the Wismar Hospital mortuary to await an autopsy.

