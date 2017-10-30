Latest update October 30th, 2017 12:58 AM

Ravi Persaud wins Banks DIH/Citizens Bank Inc. Stableford Golf tournament

Oct 30, 2017

Ravi Persaud recorded a solid 41 points to triumph in the Banks DIH/Citizens Bank Inc. Stableford Golf tournament played Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Course on the East Coast of Demerara.

Officials of the Lusignan Golf Club, Banks DIH and Citizens pose with the top players.

The pre-Guyana Open tournament attracted over 40 golfers including overseas players who are already here for Guyana’s prestigious event this weekend.
Three players were tied on 40 points and the other four places were determined on a countback.
Aleem Hussain copped second position with female golfer Anasha Ally securing third, while Peyton George ended in fourth place.
Nearest to the Pin was Max Persaud.
Hilbert Shields, President of Lusignan Golf Club lauded the two companies for jointly sponsoring the tournament.
“Banks DIH and Citizens Bank have been major sponsors of golf over the years and we appreciate their sponsorship leading up to the Guyana Open,” Shields added.
Banks DIH Communications Manager Troy Peters and Citizens Bank Credit Manager Neville Skeete both indicated their companies continued support for the sport locally.
The tee off was done by Citizens Bank Managing Director Eton Chester.

