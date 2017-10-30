Parliament is dem criminals playground

All over de Commonwealth, when you tun a Member of Parliament you got to behave in a certain way. You can’t drunk and deh bout de place, you can’t beat you wife and more than anything, you got to talk to people in a certain way.

Dem boys know of cases wheh Members of parliament commit suicide because dem get ketch doing things that people seh MPs mustn’t do. England got nuff cases like that. But Guyana different; MPs does do anything and nutten don’t happen to dem. Dem does even lie in Parliament and when dem to appear before a committee to explain dem action de party does stall.

Imagine if a man get put before de court he boss does suspend him from duty. If he in de police force he does get interdict. And when dem guilty de force does either demote or dethrone.

In de public service, wuss things does happen. And if you wukking wid de city council and you mek a mistake you does get dismiss. A man see one officer had a li’l boy plumbing him and he get dismiss because he didn’t write it down.

But when you is a MP you can do anything and nutten wouldn’t happen. Four of dem get charge and deh before de court and dem still sitting in parliament.

Dem boys want to know why de Speaker ain’t act. It got to be that he frighten somebody. One get charge fuh thiefing vehicles and nuff money. Three of dem get charge fuh tekking millions of dollars from de rice board and putting de money in dem pocket. Some hide de money overseas.

And de bank want cover up fuh dem.

De people see dem going to parliament like nutten happen. From de time dem get charge somebody should have objected. But people sit down. That is why dem boys seh parliament is joke and people don’t tek it seriously. Even when it mek laws people does ignore de laws.

Talk half and watch how parliament does support criminals.