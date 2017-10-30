Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ships…GDF Gym continue dominance on night 2

Reigning champion, the Guyana Defence Force Gym, whose participants are hyped before each fight by the melodious battle rhythm of their band, was well on their way to successfully retain the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate title as its fighters continued to dominate all cards when night two of the three day event concluded at the National Gymnasium on Saturday.

GDF gym that won the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis national novice in June last, won five of the six bouts on Friday and on Saturday continued with victories in six of the seven fights.

The first fight of the night in the Bantamweight division, Kelvin Moore of Vergenoegen Boxing Gym handed GDF their first and only loss of the night when the referee was forced to stop the contest during round two in which he shared much blows to GDF’s Delroy Leacock.

After then GDF gym took control of the show and got victories in each of the following fights. Kevin McKenzie of GDF won his Junior Welterweight fight against Omali Adams of Rose Hall Jammers in a fight that was stopped by the referee during the 1st round.

Emmanuel Sancho bettered his club mate Mark Blake in an all GDF, welterweight semifinal. The fight was action packed with shots being fired and landed by both sluggers and it was a tight call by the judges who awarded Sancho the unanimous victory, which was greeted with mixed reactions by the scattered fans at the Gymnasium.

In the middleweight division semifinals, it will be an all GDF final. Orlando Norton representing the defending champs was lethal and the referee was forced to stop the fight in which he opposed Kevin Sookoo of Rose Hall Jammers during the initial round. Meanwhile, GDF’s Okimey Bakey was equally brutal in his fight against Shawn LaFleur of Rose Hall Jammers.

The light heavyweight class semifinals were the last two fights on Saturday night. Winning for GDF were Darel McPherson, who was awarded the win after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) during round two against James Moore of Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym, and, Joel Peters knocked out his gym buddy Renaldo Niles during the first round of their fight, to cap of the night in fantastic fashion.

The event concluded last evening at the Gymnasium with the various finals. (Calvin Chapman)