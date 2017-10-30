Latest update October 30th, 2017 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ships…GDF Gym continue dominance on night 2

Oct 30, 2017 Sports 0

Reigning champion, the Guyana Defence Force Gym, whose participants are hyped before each fight by the melodious battle rhythm of their band, was well on their way to successfully retain the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate title as its fighters continued to dominate all cards when night two of the three day event concluded at the National Gymnasium on Saturday.

GDF’s Emmanuel Sancho lands a left jab during his win against gym mate Mark Blake in the welterweight semifinal.

GDF gym that won the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis national novice in June last, won five of the six bouts on Friday and on Saturday continued with victories in six of the seven fights.
The first fight of the night in the Bantamweight division, Kelvin Moore of Vergenoegen Boxing Gym handed GDF their first and only loss of the night when the referee was forced to stop the contest during round two in which he shared much blows to GDF’s Delroy Leacock.
After then GDF gym took control of the show and got victories in each of the following fights. Kevin McKenzie of GDF won his Junior Welterweight fight against Omali Adams of Rose Hall Jammers in a fight that was stopped by the referee during the 1st round.
Emmanuel Sancho bettered his club mate Mark Blake in an all GDF, welterweight semifinal. The fight was action packed with shots being fired and landed by both sluggers and it was a tight call by the judges who awarded Sancho the unanimous victory, which was greeted with mixed reactions by the scattered fans at the Gymnasium.
In the middleweight division semifinals, it will be an all GDF final. Orlando Norton representing the defending champs was lethal and the referee was forced to stop the fight in which he opposed Kevin Sookoo of Rose Hall Jammers during the initial round. Meanwhile, GDF’s Okimey Bakey was equally brutal in his fight against Shawn LaFleur of Rose Hall Jammers.
The light heavyweight class semifinals were the last two fights on Saturday night. Winning for GDF were Darel McPherson, who was awarded the win after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) during round two against James Moore of Pocket Rocket Boxing Gym, and, Joel Peters knocked out his gym buddy Renaldo Niles during the first round of their fight, to cap of the night in fantastic fashion.
The event concluded last evening at the Gymnasium with the various finals. (Calvin Chapman)

Kevin Sookoo of Rose Hall Jammers about to land a left jab on eventual winner, GDF’s Orlando Norton.

More in this category

Sports

Regal Masters, Speedboat are inaugural GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s T20 champs

Regal Masters, Speedboat are inaugural GSCL Inc. Prime Minister’s...

Oct 30, 2017

By Zaheer Mohamed Regal Masters and Speedboat were crowned champions of the Masters and Open categories respectively when the inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) Prime...
Read More
CWI/ Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Scorpions lose by 263 runs as Permaul grabs 5-52

CWI/ Digicel Regional 4-Day...

Oct 30, 2017

Lewis Hamilton wins his fourth Drivers’ Championship

Lewis Hamilton wins his fourth Drivers’...

Oct 30, 2017

7th Powerade40-Mile Cycle Road Race…Jamal John takes top podium spot; Nigel Duguid wins junior division

7th Powerade40-Mile Cycle Road Race…Jamal...

Oct 30, 2017

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate C/ships…GDF Gym continue dominance on night 2

Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate...

Oct 30, 2017

2017 COURTS Pee Wee Football…Semifinalists decided following an action parked quarterfinal day

2017 COURTS Pee Wee Football…Semifinalists...

Oct 30, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The WPA is shameless

    The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has finally broken its silence on the unilateral appointment by the President of a... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]