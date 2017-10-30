GTT Pinktober invests to support local entertainment industry

GTT continues its successful Pinktober initiatives following the inaugural 5k/10K walk which was attended by over 5000 participants.

As a continued part of the Pinktober programme, the company also partnered with and invested in a number of local promoters to support the entertainment industry in Guyana, through a series of events and concerts. The first investment and partnership started with the New Level Entertainment, promoters Night with the Stars which should have been held last evening.

Night with the Stars and other tickets to concerts were part of GTT’s Pinktober Special offer. Through the purchase of the Pinktober Special at $2,000, persons donated $500 of it to the Guyana Cancer Foundation, and were given a limited edition 5K/10K Walk/ Run T-Shirt, free fitness training before the walk, three days free data and one ticket to either the best dance hall, gospel or reggae concerts.

As part of Pink Friday special offers, GTT also had $1,000 ticket sales for the Night with the Stars show. In addition, the company gave generously many tickets away as part of an on air promotion with media partners.

The artistes arrived in Guyana on October 27, and met with the media and fans at GTT’s Camp & Robb Streets Store, where they entertained and promised an evening of plenty vibes and hype.

Despite GTT’s generous support, investment and the presence of the artistes, the fans were unable to experience the hype promised by the artistes and promoters as a result of several challenges New Level Entertainment were unable to overcome.

The Pinktober successes and concerts will continue with the Gospel Concert featuring Travis Green and Saiku Andrews on November 3 and the GTT Smile Guyana Concert featuring Chronixx on November 18.