Govt. to release several high-profile reports this week

– alleged presidential assassination plot, 2016 camp street prison riot among files

More light is expected to be shed on several high-profile events as crucial reports from separate inquiries are to be circulated to members when Parliament reconvenes on Thursday.

The circulation of the reports to members in essence indicates that the content will be available to the public.

The reports to be circulated to members include the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the allegations of a plan to assassinate President David Granger; the Camp Street Prison disturbances of March 2016 that resulted in the fiery deaths of 17 inmates; and the September 2016 discovery an illegal twin engine Cessna Aircraft at the Yupukari Airstrip, Region Nine, Upper Demerara/Upper Takutu area.

Also to be circulated are reports from the inquiries into the collapse of a mining pit at Rock Creek, Puruni, Region Seven, Cuyuni-Mazaruni area which resulted in the death of Keen Wilson; and the deaths of Antonio George and Joshua George on July 7 when a fire destroyed the Drop-In Centre in Georgetown.

There are also two finance-related reports to be circulated. These are the report of the Auditor General on the construction of the new access road to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and a special report from the Public Procurement Commission’s investigation into the procurement of emergency drugs by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

President David Granger has faced numerous questions from journalists about making several reports public, especially the Camp Street tragedy and the alleged presidential assassination plot. The Government has opted to do so via the parliamentary process.

It is widely believed that the Paul Slowe-led CoI and the subsequent report into the alleged presidential assassination plot may see changes to the hierarchy of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The Commission’s terms of reference had included investigating and reviewing the full range of the actions and responses of the GPF to the reports and the extent to which such actions were conducted or executed with due diligence.

Additionally, the Commission was tasked with reviewing all actions taken by the GPF and examining whether there was “failure, neglect or omission to thoroughly and properly investigate” and to determine whether this was intentional. It was to also determine the “blameworthiness for failure or neglect of officers or persons involved in the investigation” and to recommend action to be taken against anyone found culpable, as well as to recommend steps that can be taken to prevent a recurrence.

Since the coalition government came to office, it has established a number of CoIs, which President Granger believes are important to help uncover the truth and to correct malpractice and abuses in the system.

President David Granger is expected to address the opening thereby setting out Government’s legislative agenda for the First Session of the Eleventh Parliament.