GFF/Namilco Flour Power Under-17 Nationwide Football tournament…Fruta Conquerors win GFA Division

Oct 30, 2017 Sports 0

Fruta Conquerors were crowned champions of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Namilco Flour power, Georgetown Football Association division after amassing a total of 38 points from their 14 league games played. The GFA division of the nationwide tournament saw eight teams battling it out for a chance to go on and challenge for the title of best under-17 team in the country.

The victorious Fruta Conquerors team.

Conquerors were led by National defender Jeremy Garrett, who not only led his team, but the league scoring charts with a total of 10 goals. On Saturday, the final match day of the league, the champions played second place Eastville FC that finished on 30 points to a goalless draw at their home ground, Tucville. A formal match after they were already mathematically, champions of the league.
“I must commend the players and the staff for their excellent effort. It’s a wonderful stepping stone for the club and it was superb winning eight games while drawing three. Although I’m on the verge of moving to a club in Portugal, I believe that these lads have what it takes to win the overall title”, captain of Fruta Conquerors under-17, Jeremy Garrett.
At the presentation, President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, shared the exciting news of the proposed two-day National finals of the GFF/Namilco Flour Power which is projected to be the first tournament that will be played at the GFF’s National Training Centre under construction at Providence, next year January.

