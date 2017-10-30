Farming group on a mission to transform Wisroc backlands

– challenged by lack of equipment

By Enid Joaquin

A group of men has banded together on a massive farming project in the Wisroc backlands.

The men, who are definitely not short of the will, are falling desperately short of the way, to acquire mechanised equipment, to help in achieving their goal, which is to transform the area into the agriculture zone in Linden.

Recently the group engaged Regional Chairman, Rennis Morian in discussions on how they plan to take agriculture to another level.

They disclosed that they are committed to making Wisroc the bread basket of Linden and by extension Region Ten.

Morian and a few Councillors had made a brief stop on one of the farms after learning about the group’s plans.

The farmers utilised the opportunity to share their vision for their farming ventures and also highlighted some of their challenges.

They cited the lack of mechanical equipment as the major hindrance to their efforts.

Another challenge facing the farmers is getting water to irrigate their plots.

Postmaster, Wilbert Greene, who is also engaged in pig and poultry rearing, posited that some assistance in land clearing would be greatly appreciated.

“We work as a group on weekends where we assist each other on our individual farms, but it’s only a few of us and there are a lot of big trees, so we definitely need machinery to assist in this regard.”

Greene said that with the requisite support, the farming group, which has named the adjacent farming plots Medinas Strait, would be an agriculture success story.

He posited that assistance is needed to clear the land, as there are a lot of large trees.

“These farms are not prepared lands, so we need assistance with machinery, so we can clear the lands. We also need seedlings and such like.”

Brentnol Byass, who calls himself the “boil corn man” said that in the past he used to buy the corn for his business from others, but now feels it is “high time” that he produces his own corn.”It can’t really pay to have to buy the corn, plus the seasoning, to prepare your stuff, so I decide I gon start planting.”

Regional Chairman, Rennis Morian said that it is more than two and half years that the Regional administration has been pushing for increased agricultural production in Region Ten.

“We’ve encouraged persons to go to the land and here we have a group of people that has taken up that call.

What is needed now is support from Government so that these farmers could take this project further.

I am now making a promise that we are going to approach Government on their behalf, as we want to see all these lands under cultivation.”

Morian said that assistance would be sought to secure land tillers and other types of mechanical equipment to boost agricultural production.

“We’re here to lend support because we want to see this project move forward; we want to see a reduction in the amount of food that comes from other areas to Linden and Region ten, but in order for that to happen, we have to get the same type of support that farmers in other Regions are getting.

“A whole lot of help is needed here and I’m giving the assurance that we will be seeking the necessary support from the relevant agencies.”

Morian posited that assistance would be sought from institutions such as NAREI for the requisite support.

The Regional Chairman has been pushing agriculture in other places such as Ebini in the Berbice River.

FRUSTRATION

Farmers across Region Ten have repeatedly expressed frustration over issues that are outside of their control, but negatively impact their progress.

These include flooding as a result of inadequate drainage and difficulties in acquiring land titles, which are required to access loans from lending institutions.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, in his address during the official launch of agriculture month, said that he would like to see a forward policy of the distribution of agricultural lands to those in need.

He had also charged the Agriculture Ministry to become more mobile during this month, and throughout the rest of the year to address issues of cultivators across the regions.