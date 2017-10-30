Demerara Harbour Bridge traffic will be affected due to faulty winch

Latest update October 30th, 2017 12:58 AM
Critical works to switch the second pontoon at the Demerara Harbour Bridge over the weekend have encountered a problem.
According to the bridge managenent, while it has successfully completed its works scheduled for this weekend, including the changing of pontoons, upon completion, a fault was discovered with the north-eastern winch.
“This fault may result in a failure to open the bridge to marine as scheduled on Tuesday October 31.”
A press conference is slated this morning to highlight the issue and provide information to the media and public at large, management said in a statement.
Planned works to replace the second pontoon started Thursday with the halting of river traffic and the disconnection of winches and other fittings to make way for the switching of the pontoon Saturday.
The bridge was closed almost six hours on Saturday to vehicular traffic for the switching of the pontoon.
While the switching happened smoothly, the winch issue surfaced.
Concerns would be raised as the bridge is a critical link between the city, West Demerara and Essequibo.
Media officials are expected to be taken on a tour to inspect the daily.
