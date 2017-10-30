CWI/ Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships…Scorpions lose by 263 runs as Permaul grabs 5-52

By Sean Devers

Three-times defending champions Guyana Jaguars battled the weather and a Jamaica Scorpions batting line-up which demonstrated more fight than in their first innings to register an emphatic 263-run victory in the first round of their CWI Digicel Regional four-day match which ended at Providence yesterday.

The Jaguars, led by a 23rd five wicket haul from Man-of-the-Match Veerasammy Permaul, began their campaign in auspicious fashion despite an entertaining 68 from 108 balls and 126 minutes with nine fours and two sixes from Fabien Allen.

Earlier in the rain affected match, a 73-run partnership between left-hander Assad Fudadin, who made 40 with four fours and a six from 146 minutes and 131 balls and Brandon King, who reached the boundary three times and cleared it once in his 35 from 116 balls and 111 minutes, helped to stretch the contest into the final hour. Denis Bulli also contributed 32 with five fours as Scorpions were dismissed for 219.

The 28-year-old Permaul captured 5-52 to finish with 11-84 in the match and his fifth 10-wicket match haul took him to 405 First-Class wickets. Permaul received good support from 19-year-old Kemo Paul, who followed his magnificent 107 with 2-25.

Scores: Jaguars 266 & 315, Scorpions 99 & 219:

Overnight and morning rain delayed the start of play by 48 minutes and when play resumed the Scorpions, set 483 for an improbable win, were 61-2 possibly knowing that the highest successful run chase at Regional level is 371 made by Windward Islands against Trinidad and Tobago in 1983.

King played his shots while Fudadin was his usual solid self and together they added 73 for the third wicket when rain sent the players off the field at 11:07hrs. An early Lunch was taken at 98-2 with Fudadin on 34 and King on 35.

After the interval the Scorpions lost three wickets in quick succession including both set batsmen, to slip 113-3.

King was caught under the bat as Permaul broke the partnership at 98-3, Skipper Paul Palmer (1) was run out at 99-4 and Fudadin, who has a half-century in three Tests and seemed set for his 22nd fifty, was taken at cover by Gudakesh Motie playing a fraction too early to drive off the talented Paul.

Debutant wicket-keeper Romaine Morris (2) was soon removed by Paul two runs later and it appeared that the visitors would fall cheaply twice.

However, like often in past three seasons, the Jaguars bowlers allowed the lower order to play with confidence and freedom and the runs leaked from both ends.

Allen swept Permaul for six and smashed him to the cover boundary next ball before a cut past point for four off Rutherford brought up his fourth fifty and he celebrated with another delightful boundary off the next ball as Bulli played an excellent supporting role.

By Tea the score was 194-6 with Allen looking confident on 66 and Bulli on 20 and their stand already worth 79.

After the break Allen was bowled by Shepherd at 200-8 but another frustrating partnership developed between Bulli and Damani Sewell as they played in aggressive fashion before Bulli, who reached the boundary five times, was caught and bowled by Motie at 218-8.

Permaul had Sewell (9) taken at gully as he pushed forward to one that bounced without addition to the score and wrapped up the innings by having Derval Green caught at leg gully for a duck.

The Jaguars will now travel to St Lucia where the face the Windward Islands in the second round from Thursday.

Scores: GUYANA JAGUARS 266 (Anthony Bramble 62, Chanderpaul Hemraj 60, Sherfane Rutherford 45, Rajendra Chandrika 25, Leon Johnson 20; Damani Sewell 3-69, Dennis Bulli 2-45, Derval Green 2-60) and 315 for eight declared (Keemo Paul 107, Rajindra Chandrika 35, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 33, Anthony Bramble 26; Dennis Bulli 5-104).

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 99 (Assad Fudadin 39, Paul Palmer 31; Veerasammy Permaul 6-29, Keemo Paul 2-20) and 219 (Romaine Morrison 68, Assad Fudadin 40, Brandon King 35, Dennis Bulli 32; Veerasammy Permaul 4-55, Keemo Paul 2-25).