Chairman and councillors pleased with Blue Berry Hill drainage works

Region Ten Chairman, Rennis Morian accompanied by Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph and Councillors Charles Sampson and Gordon Callender on Thursday carried out a visual inspection of massive drainage works being carried out on the Blue Berry Hill back road.

Morian expressed satisfaction with the project.

The Regional Chairman said the work was twelve years in the making, as residents had been suffering from water backing up on their properties whenever there was heavy rainfall. The new drain, he said, would be carrying the water straight to the Bucktown Creek.

‘This should have been done a long time ago because this flooding began some 15 years and people have suffered all this time and we have been lobbying for this kind of intervention, so we are very happy that finally something is being done.”

Morian pointed out that the drainage work which commenced last week is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works.

Several residents, including businesswoman Bernice Robertson, have made repeated calls for proper drainage in the area to eliminate flooding in the Blue Berry Hill Community.

Robertson said that she was forced to erect a concrete fence to keep out the onslaught of water that used to flood her yard whenever it rained heavily and incessantly. She has expressed relief that finally something is being done.

Other drainage works were recently carried out at Parsons Road on Mackenzie and Republic Avenue in efforts to mitigate flooding in those areas.

And only last month, a new koker was built at Poker Street, Burnham Drive, Wismar. The project involved breaking the Burnham Drive thoroughfare to install the new components for the structure.

The activity was greeted with relief by several residents, who for years had suffered tremendously from severe flooding during the high tides, due to the old malfunctioning koker.

Just three months ago, the homes and yards of over eighty residents were inundated due to the high tides, which the malfunctioning koker could not keep out, and incessant rainfall.