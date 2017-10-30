Latest update October 30th, 2017 12:58 AM

Are these the bones of a murder victim? Cops take DNA samples from families of missing Berbice women

Oct 30, 2017

Detectives are hoping that forensic technology will help them identify the skeletal remains that were found last week Monday in an abandoned school compound in New Amsterdam, Berbice.
The families of two women who vanished under mysterious circumstances are also anxiously awaiting the results of DNA tests, that may bring closure and possibly lead to a killer.
Both families believe that their missing relatives were murdered.
One woman vanished four years ago; the other, two years ago.
On October 5, 2013, at around 23.00 hrs, 37-year-old Gould Marcellene Amsterdam, of Lot 1 Caracas Dam, West Canje, Berbice, woke her two small children and told them she was going outside to use a washroom.
The children woke the next day and realised that their mom, a Neighbourhood Policewoman, known as ‘Greens Girl,’ had not returned.
Danelle Amsterdam, one of her sisters, recalled that relatives checked at friends and at hospitals, but found no trace of her sibling, who was seven months pregnant at the time.
She speculated that her sister may have been slain by a man with whom she had an abusive relationship. That same man was shot dead about six months later.
She said that the area where the skeletal remains were found is over a mile from where her missing sister had resided.
Danelle Amsterdam revealed that relatives have submitted DNA samples to the police. These will be sent overseas, along with samples from the remains.
“It is now four years (since Gould Marcellene disappeared). We really want closure,” her sister said.
But a family from Fyrish Village, Corentyne, is also hoping for similar closure. They, too, wonder if those bones may belong to their missing relative.

The remains from the compound

Missing, believed murdered: Esther Ramoutar, 66

Missing, believed murdered:
Gould Marcellene Amsterdam, 37

According to Mohamed Jamaladeen, his mother-in-law, 66-year-old Esther Ramoutar, vanished from her Vryheid Village, West Canje Berbice home some three years ago on April 1, 2015.
Jamaladeen disclosed that Ramoutar had left her home that morning to uplift her pension funds from the New Amsterdam Post Office.
“She went fuh collect pension and dem neighbour seh she go home back around eleven o’ clock but they never see she back”, Jamaladeen said. He suggested that his mother-in-law may have been killed by two brothers, who were both unemployed and “dope smokers.”
He only learnt of her disappearance three days later, after neighbours called to enquire whether Ramoutar was at his home.
According to him, they reported the matter to authorities and upon a visit to Ramoutar’s house they found her passport on a blood stained mattress.

The abandoned school compound where the remains were found

Mohamed Jamaladeen believes that the
remains are those
of his missing
mother-in-law

Police arrested a villager as well as the two brothers that the family suspected had a hand with the elderly woman’s disappearance.
The villager reportedly told investigators that he saw the elder boy hit Ramoutar on the head that very day of April 1st after she returned from the post office.
“After she go home the boy tell police how dem boys was fighting she for she pension money and she ain’t give dem and that is how (the older boy)knock she on she head”, Jamaladeen said.
But the police eventually released the two suspects and his mother-in-law was never heard from since.
“I believe in meh heart, God above me, that is me mother-in-law bones,” he said.
“Me wife change since she mother missing, it na easy, I believe is she”, the man said, fighting back tears.
Blood samples were taken from his wife, Shanila Mohamed and they were told that the bones will be sent for forensic analysis in Trinidad. It is expected to take up to six weeks before the results return.
Workers cleaning the bushy compound where the RVC Private School was once located found the skeletal remains at side of the abandoned building.
No clothing or any other materials were found with the remains. The school was reportedly closed in 2015 and relocated to another site.

