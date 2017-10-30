7th Powerade40-Mile Cycle Road Race…Jamal John takes top podium spot; Nigel Duguid wins junior division

Team Coco’s Jamal John claimed the top podium spot when the 7th annual Banks DIH / Powerade sponsored 40-mile cycle road race was held on the West Demerara yesterday from Wales to Bushy Park and back to the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

John, who completed the distance in One Hour 35 Minutes 15 Seconds, outgunned a top field relegating Paul De Nobrega and Geron Williams to the 2nd and 3rd places, respectively. Closing out the top six positions were Akeem Wilkinson, Walter Grant-Stuart and Silvio Inniss.

Warming up for this weekend’s Junior Caribbean Cycle Road Race Championships in Barbados were Nigel Duguid and Briton John who placed 1st and 2nd respectively in this division, third was Adealie Hodge.

Junior Niles had to play second best to Warren Mc Kay in the veteran class with Ian ‘Deaf Boy’ Jackson coming third. In the mountain bike clash, Talim Shaw crossed the line ahead of Julio Melville and Ozia Mc Cually in that order. The oldest cyclist competing yesterday was Monty ‘Trucker’ Parris.

Powerade Brand Manager Errol Nelson, before handing over the prizes, congratulated the respective winners and other top performers without whom the event would not have been a success.

Nelson also noted that Banks DIH was more than pleased to be once again able to power the riders in the trade that they love for another year and will continue to support their development.