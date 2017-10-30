Latest update October 30th, 2017 12:58 AM

2017 COURTS Pee Wee Football…Semifinalists decided following an action parked quarterfinal day

Sophia Primary continue title charge

Marian Academy Michael Alphonso during one of his many challenges against the St. Agnes player in his team’s combative penalty win on Saturday.

Following Saturday’s play in the COURTS/Banks DIH under-11 pee wee football tournament for primary schools, tournament favourites Sophia Primary have inched closer to a maiden tournament win, while former champions Marian Academy continue to show their grit after surviving a penalty shootout to advance.
Meanwhile, West Ruimveldt and Enterprise primary, flying under the radar, marched through to semi finals berths as the Banks DIH, Thirst Park ground came alive Saturday last.
Sophia Primary were in their usual form as they made light work of Redeemer primary 3-1 after full-time. Leonard King led his team with a brace of goals scored in the first and sixth minutes of the quarterfinal encounter, while David Weekes netted during the second half on the stroke of the 28th minute. Kevin George of Redeemer slotted home a consolation in the 35th minute, 5 minutes before full-time.
The second quarterfinal of the day witnessed West Ruimveldt upsetting Stella Maris in a game that was decided through penalties. Top scorer Fedel Norville continued his outstanding goal scoring form when he netted during the first minute of the game, 56 seconds to be exact. Stella Maris led the game until Ian Daniels leveled on the stroke of game’s first half break.
The score remained 1-1 after full and extra time and that is where “West” were the best and edged Stella Maris 4-3 from the penalty spot.
Three of the four quarterfinal matches were decided by penalties on Saturday at Thirst Park. The second decider witnessed Enterprise Primary getting past School of the Nations 3-2 from the spot following a goalless draw after extra time.
Inaugural winners of the COURTS Pee wee tournament, Marian Academy, look the sturdiest of all the teams and they held on to after a very tough match against last year finalists St. Agnes Primary in a stalemate that produced no goals, to win via penalties 4-3.
Matches will continue Saturday with the anticipated semifinal match ups at Thirst Park ground.

