Woman, 32, thrives despite stage four breast cancer diagnosis

By Tiana Cole

Two years ago, Devika Tinsarran, 32, was experiencing excruciating pain in her breast, tiredness

and weight loss. These signs and symptoms led her to the doctor’s office for a medical check-up; she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

These days she spends her time sharing her experience and her lifestyle which she believes is the reason for her being called “the Guyanese Vegan” on Instagram and Facebook.

And to whoever will listen, she advocates for breast cancer in Guyana through various foundations by promoting healthy lifestyle and dietary habits that can change people’s life.

Tinsarran is also an animal lover, who enjoys travelling.

THE NEWS

In describing her reaction to the first time she was diagnosed with cancer Tinsarran said, “I froze; I became numb; I couldn’t feel my legs. There were so many things running through my head all at once.

“As (the doctor) kept on speaking I heard myself say to him, “Stop! Whatever you’re about to say right now I wouldn’t hear or remember. Please give me a few days; I’ll come back and we’ll go from there.”

FAMILY

Tinsarran said that her family and friends were devastated by the news, since no one expected it, because her family does not have a family history of breast cancer.

But she said that her family was confident that she could fight this battle.

She noted during treatment it was the little things that made the most difference to her.

According to Tinsarran, “My husband was my arms and legs. I felt as though I couldn’t function

without him. There were days when I couldn’t walk on my own or even get out of my bed.”

She added that every day before her husband left for work he would make her breakfast and fill her tea flask to last her throughout the day.

“My mother-in-law would go with me to every doctor’s appointment, every treatment sessions and she did all the cooking when I couldn’t.”

While noting that her parents and her uncle live in Wakenaam, she said that they visit her very often.

She stated that they would bring her lavish amounts of coconut water and organic vegetables which were an essential part of her diet.

“My mom and dad called me every day and prayed with me which they still do to this day. My brother and sister made it their duties to come see me every day after work and did whatever they could to make me more comfortable,” she recounted.

Tinsarran added that her friends would message her regularly just to lend support. This, she said, was extremely important to her.

Chemotherapy

Tinsarran did eight cycles of chemotherapy and 33 sessions of Radiation therapy.

Each has its own struggle but with the support from her family and friends, she made it through. She said that her faith in Jesus helped in the fight.

Whenever she felt overly anxious, Tinsarran would listen to her playlist of healing scriptures.

This calmed her.

“It gave me added strength and Jeremiah 29:11 became my anthem. “ For I know the plans I have for you, declared the Lord; plans to prosper you and not to harm you; plans to give you hope and a future.”

She continued, “So I held strong on those words and it got me through the most horrible and damaging treatments you can put your body through.”

“Because what chemotherapy is really, it’s basically poisoning your body and hoping to live after. Along with killing the cancer cells it also kills every cell in your body that is attached to the cancer cell.”

Although Tinsarran wishes she could reverse doing treatment, she said the experience has made her a better person since she believes everything in life happens to teach us something.

THE BATTLE

“I would not lose the battle, not one day. And even today I still believe that I will one day overcome this. I will live and not die because my work here on earth is not yet finished.”

She would recite this whenever she felt scared.

According to her, there was a point in her life when she “stopped freaking out”—it took her a couple of days.

Recalling that time, Tinsarran stated that she woke up one morning to her husband

gazing at her. She recalled that before she could have whispered a word to him, he told her, “Promise me I’ll get to do this every day until we’re old and gray.”

It was in that moment she realized that she had to fight with everything, not only for herself, but for her husband and everyone who was rooting for her.

“They often say that the person fighting cancer is strong; but I believe the partners of those fighting are the epitome of strength,” said Tinsarran.

Those persons have to watch you go through this horrible experience, watch you helpless and can’t really do anything to assist you, other than be your support system.

She disclosed, “It’s very important for family and friends to be around you. Cancer takes a toll on you not only physically but emotionally and mentally as well.”

She added, “You need people to be there to keep your company, to make you laugh even in your pain. You need help with daily activities and chores around the house. It’s nice to know that people are there with you through your journey.”

Last November, Tinsarran was informed by her doctor that the cancer has spread to her liver.