Singh Travel Service sponsors U19 tourney in West Berbice

Oct 29, 2017 Sports 0

Singh Travel Service of 4 “A” Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice has partnered with the West Berbice Cricket Association for the staging of an U19 50-over tournament in the area.
A release from the WBCA stated that this sponsorship is timely and will be used to select the outstanding players who will represent West Berbice in the Inter-Zone Tournament.
Clubs with players born on or after 1st September 1999, could get in touch with Mr. David Black on telephone numbers 624-7606, 670-8384 or 327-5210 to be registered.

 

