Silica Sandport inaugural Golf tourney on tomorrow at Lusignan

Oct 29, 2017

Silica Sandport Inc. of 73 Lusignan East Coast Demerara are the sponsors of what promises to be an exciting golf tournament and pre-Guyana Open preparation session, today.
Silica Sandport – with a state-of-the-art sand washing facility that produces white sand, screening and washing of Silica obtained from part of an extensive silica sand vein that has verifiable reserves in excess of 500 million tons thus enabling Silica Sandport Incorporated to confidently supply washed and graded sand in quantities that fulfill particular needs – are happy to be a part of today’s event.
Mr. Haresh Tewari, Executive of Silica Sandport, had intimated to acting Club President Brian Hackett, that they were delighted to sponsor this very important tournament as it prepares golfers for the 36-hole experience of the Guyana Open next weekend. 18 holes sponsored by another Group was played yesterday, and another 18 holes would be played today.
Reigning Guyana Open male Champion Avinash Persaud as well as his younger brother Arvinda ‘Gangully’ Kishore, who was the first 19-year old to win the Guyana Open a few years back, are both expected to be honing their skills this weekend. Avinash has already served notice to would be contenders that he scored 3 under par on the par 72 course Saturday October 21.
The game will be played on the Open Medal Play system. Prizes will be given for 1st to 3rd Best Net, overall Best Gross and Nearest to The Pin positions. Tee-off is set for 10:30 a.m. As always, the public is invited and welcome to view this tournament free of charge.

