Local producers welcome ‘Guyanese Flavour Uncapped’

With October being designated to Agriculture, the Government of Guyana along with the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) has collaborated to launch one of the first of its kind, Agro-processors Exhibition,

Market and Food Festival, under the title ‘Guyanese Flavour Uncapped’.

The grand activity was launched on Friday at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, Georgetown. The exhibition attracted at least 60 local agro-processors seeking to attract regional and international markets.

Attending the opening ceremony on Friday were Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo; Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin and several other members of Parliament. The exhibition gave locals the opportunity to promote and to vend their agricultural products.

Among the many items on sale and display were coconut products, jewellery, beverages, biscuits, spices, seasonings, food and products that were not yet officially launched.

One such product was the preserved Carambola, a product by Sterling Products. Representative of the company, Mario Gohil, told Kaieteur News that the product will be launched within a matter of three to six months. This product is nothing new. However, this repackaging is due to foreign competition.

Some other items for sale at affordable prices were the sweet potato, plantain and cassava fries.

Gohil told of the many health benefits of the items. He also boasted that they serve an avenue of providing employment for Guyanese.

Showcasing their unique products, too, were persons from as far as Linden, Parika and Corentyne. The participants of the exhibition was said to be invited by the GMSA.

Representative of GMSA and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Products, Ramsay Ali, stated, “Uncapped was an idea that came about between the two parties when we realized that Guyana would not host a GuyExpo this year, so we took the opportunity of having an event in the place.

“It is a much smaller event, but we are showcasing our agro-processors of small, medium and large scale.”

He noted that Guyana currently has rich agricultural products, some of which remain buried because they have not been given the necessary exposure it needs.

Production Executive of Edward B. Beharry and Company Limited and representative of GMSA, Raymond Ramsaroop, noted that the board is looking forward to such collaborations between the government and themselves, since this happens to be their first collaborative effort.

He said the exhibition is one that is unique. The organisers were intending to meet with agro-processors and this was a fine opportunity. Additionally, it was noted that smaller exhibitions of this nature have taken place however

nothing that was able to grasp the attention of agro-processors and buyers at a national level.

The team reportedly spent some $20 million on making the event a success and plans to make the event a bi-annual one.

As part of the activity, a Food Festival was also held simultaneously and grabbed the attention of many.

This aspect of the exhibition was sponsored by the Demerara Distilleries Limited (DDL), who suggested the phase, among others. Sharing samples and offering food for sale were 11 businesses.

The entertainment aspect of the exhibition was suggested, according to the representatives, giving local artistes an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Expected to provide entertainment is Poonam Singh, Kwesi Ace and the staff of Nothing to Laugh About, among others.

The Agro-processors Exhibition, Market and Food Festival continue today.