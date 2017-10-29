Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate Boxing …GDF on Top, SBG gets first win ever as event concludes tonight

The Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate competition punched off on Friday evening at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with six bouts.

Defending champion, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Gym, got its title defence off to a cracking start after smacking victories in four of the six fights contested on the night, while the newly formed Savannah Boxing Gym (SBG) tasted success in its first outing.

For GDF, Hakyim Bostwick won his Junior Flyweight fight against Joshua Darlington of Rose Hall Jammers in a brutal first round which forced the referee to stop the contest during the period.

The subsequent match was more competitive with both fighters exchanging blows and it was a unanimous decision that decided GDF’s Clinton Clarke the winner over Inshan Khan of Harpy Eagle Boxing Gym the winner of their Bantamweight contest.

James Anderson became the first fighter of the Savannah Boxing Gym to win an amateur bout after he proved too much for GDF’s Colin Hinds in the Junior Welterweight division. Anderson was guns blazing from the first bell and Hinds coped with the pressure for a round, but the referee was forced to stop the contest in the second round, as Anderson emerged victorious.

In the Welterweight class, Savannah Boxing Gym experienced mixed fortunes as GDF’s Emmanuel Sancho defeated SBG’s Ravine Fraser in a vicious first round in which the fight was stopped by the referee to hand Sancho a Technical Knockout (TKO).

The last two fights of the night were walkovers. The first walkover handed GDF’s Leon Semple victory over Clifford Welcome of Rose Hall Jammers in the Welterweight class. And the second saw Keevin Allicock of Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym winning after Ajay Jageshar of Rose Hall Jammers in the Youth Batamweight class semi-final was a no show.

Matches continued last evening at the same venue and will conclude tonight with the 12 matches including the finals in all the weight classes from 19:00hrs.