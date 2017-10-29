LEN distributes seedlings to Linden farmers

Latest update October 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
Linden Enterprise Network, (LEN) launched its second “Plant a tree” initiative to commemorate Agriculture month. The initiative was birthed by LEN last year under the former Chairman Klensil Grenville.
According to Chairman of LEN, Mr. Orin Gordon, the Organization is taking the initiative to give back something to the community to celebrate Agriculture month.
“We are just trying to get our people, our community on board with farming since this month is Agriculture month, so basically we are giving out some seedlings to our farmers and other residents of the community so they can go back to their yards and places of farming; so we want to ensure that by January we see 2000 lbs of food, that’s a hard month you know so we want to make sure that we have food in the back yards.”
Gordon noted that this is just a start and he wants to see more of it in the community so they purchased some plants from Mr. Rambharrrat and Mr. Tappin from the One Mile area and it is an exercise to show what can be produced and marketed in the community and a lot more will come.
In excess of 3,000 seedlings were given to farmers and members of the Shade House. Among the seedlings were sweet pepper, miriri pepper, tomatoes, eggplant, cucumber, ochro and some callaloo and according to Gordon, LEN would like to share seedlings four times a year at a minimum and not annually.
Chief Executive Officer (ag) Tanniza Gasper said that the farmers’ contact information will be taken and they will be paid periodical visits to see how the plants are growing.
