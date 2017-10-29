Lawlessness tek over Guyana under Soulja Bai

Dem boys always look deep into some things or somebody because dem realize from a young age there is always more than what meets de eye.

Is over 25 years now dem boys watching we politicians. Nuff of dem was poor and dem was always talking bout love of people. Dem never finish that sentence. Wha dem did mean to seh is de love of de people’s money.

Twenty-five years ago most of dem was young poor, humble lawyers and doctors, except de scamp, Jagdeo who didn’t own nutten, not even a bicycle. Check de politicians today; almost all of dem tun politicians.

Look at all of dem lifestyle. Dem live in mansions, dem got millions in foreign currency stash away and dem living large. Dem is not humble no more.

When dem was doctor and lawyer dem use to rob dem clients. Now dem robbing de treasury; ask Jagdeo, Jordan and Ashni, de missing shaat man.

When people talk about dem is one lawless buusing. You would think dem just come out of a brothel—man and woman alike. People got to hide dem pickney from these lowlife leaders.

Soulja Bai did promise that he gun have a code of conduct fuh all his people. But lawlessness still continuing right under he eye mek dem boys think it gone in nose suh he can’t see it.

Dem is not de only lawless ones Guyana got to be careful of. Plenty of dem deh in GECOM.

Dem can be spiteful like dem politicians. When dem boys talk bout de corruption inside GECOM dem pull way all dem ads fuh nine months.

If wasn’t fuh a sister company dem boys woulda never know that dem was trying to throw Kaieteur News off de falls. Yesterday, de Waterfalls paper get a shock when dem see one of Lolo Feel man bring a few ads.

Dem boys hear is de new old man wha only gone in deh yesterday, tell Lolo Feel that he got to return de ads to de Waterfalls paper.

Dem boys still waiting to see who gun go to jail fuh de hundreds of millions of dollars dem spend pun outdated World War One radios, overpriced batteries and pliers. And that is only part of de skullduggery that was going on inside GECOM fuh all de years.

Talk half and keep you children away from dem lawless politicians.