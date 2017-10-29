GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup…Regal All stars and Masters, NY Hustlers and Speedboat storm into finals

Singh, Chunilall, Rafeek slam tons

By Zaheer Mohamed

Regal All stars and Masters, New York Hustlers and Speedboat have secured their places in

the finals of the inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) Prime Minister’s T20 Cup following victories in their respective semi final encounters yesterday.

In the All stars category, Regal All stars brushed aside Boots All stars by nine wickets at Everest. Boots All stars batted first and were restricted to 135-8 with Delroy Williams scoring 25, Yoodhanlall Sukhlall 20 and D. Narine 17. Safraz Esau grabbed 4-25. Regal All stars responded with 136-1 in 10.2 overs. The inform Sachin Singh struck an unbeaten 73, Richard Latif made 26 and Esau 15 not out.

At Malteenoes SC, Speedboat defeated SVC All stars by 13 runs. Speedboat took first strike and posted 207-9. Lennox Marks made 49, Vickash Dhaniram 38, Anand Bharat 34 and Wazir Hussein 20. Travis Drakes, Ramesh Baron and Balieram Beharry picked up two wickets each.

SVC All stars scored 194-9 in reply. Raghunauth Prahalad got 24, Beharry 22 and Safraz Karim 20. Greg Singh claimed 3-26, Kishore Smith 2-33 and I. Ivan 2-52.

In the Masters segment, Regal Masters thumped Tropical Spring by nine wickets at GNIC SC. Tropical Spring managed 165 all out in 20 overs, batting first. Debo Sankar led with 78, Shahdeo Budhu got 22; extras contributed 30. Laurie Singh, Parsram Persaud, Raj Ramnauth and Raymond Harper snared two wickets apiece. Regal Masters romped to victory in 13.2 overs, ending on 167-1. Mahase Chunilall registered his second century of the day scoring an unbeaten 113, Mahendra Hardyal made 21 and David Harper 20 not out.

At DCC, New York Hustlers beat HS Masters by seven wickets. Batting first, HS Masters got to 196-6. Jagdesh Persaud made 48, Mohamed Rafeek 46 and D. Mohabir 32. E. Dodson took 2-33. NY Hustlers responded with 197-3 in 19.3 overs. Troy Gobin stroked 65 and Dodson supported with 45.

In the final preliminary round games played earlier at Everest, Spartan overcame Hillfoot by seven wickets. Hillfoot batted first and managed 176 all out in 20 overs. N. Narine made 29, V. Looknauth 24 and V. Raghubeer 21; K. Sinclair had 3-31, Ravi Lutchman 2-19 and J. Diaram 2-42. Spartan scored 177-3 in 15.2 overs in response. P. Persaud made 36, while Clinton Pestano and J. Diaram got 34 each. A. Narine took two wickets.

Regal All stars trounced Success by 180 runs. Led by a fluent 115 from Sachin Singh, Regal All stars rattled up 281-7, batting first. Sewchand Budhu made 43 and Delroy Perreira 26. Y. Premraj had 3-51. Success were bowled out for 101 in 19.3 overs. Randy Ketwaroo and Y. Premraj made 25 each as Safraz Esau captured 3-14 and Richard Latif 2-12.

Speedboat beat Dutch 4 Warriors by nine wickets. Dutch 4 Warriors batted first and were sent packing for 72 in 13.1 overs. G. Greniom made 27 as I. Ivan, Greg Singh, Kishore Smith, Shazim Hussein and Lennox Marks picked up two wickets apiece. Speedboat replied with 75-1 in 3.2 overs. Vickash Dhaniram scored 31 and Wazir Hussain 26.

At MSC, Farm got the better of Ross Kills All stars by seven wickets. Batting first, Ross Kills Allstars were bowled out for 125 in 14.3 overs. J. Wilson made 22; Ameer Khan claimed 3-20 and Lionel Alphonso 2-19. Farm responded with 131-3 in 9.3 overs. Sheldon Adams slammed 54 and Unnis Yusuf 32.

Regal Masters defeated Tropical Spring by 181 runs. Regal Masters took first strike and piled up 278-3. Mahase Chunilall slammed 100 while David Harper got 74 and Eric Thomas 65. Tropical Spring were bowled out for 97 in 15 overs in reply. Hackim Majeed made 18; Laurie Singh captured 4-22, David Harper 3-10 and Raj Ramnauth 2-35.

At GNIC SC, HS Masters defeated Amazon Masters by 125 runs. HS Masters batted first and rallied to 281-4. Mohamed Rafeek stroked 127; Dennis Mangru got 76 and Jagdesh Persaud 25. Amazon Masters were sent packing for 156 in 19.4 overs in reply. L. Mc Koy 45, M. Nauth 27 and A. Dhanraj 21 were the principal scorers as Mickey Ifill, Rudy Myers and Jagdesh Persaud had two wickets each.

At DCC, NY Hustlers beat Enterprise Masters by 10 wickets. Enterprise Masters batted first and were limited to 90-8 with Latchman Yadram getting 28; D. Ranal had 3-24 and S. Persaud 3-32.

NY Hustlers replied with 92 with out lost in 9.2 overs. Shameer Sadloo made 40 and Troy Gobin 36.

Meanwhile, Fly Jamaica is the latest entity to partner with the GSCL Inc for the hosting of the tournament; the Masters final will commence at 10:30hrs and the Open final will bowl off at 14:00hrs today at Everest. Admission is free.