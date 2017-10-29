Brusche’s Classic Invitational Basketball…Ravens and Jets shock top ranked clubs to secure final’s spot

Ravens scored a 61-58 points victory over the Georgetown top ranked club Bounty Colts, while Amelia’s Ward Jets upended the current number one ranked club in Linden, Victory Valley Royals on a night of shock wins to decide the finalists for this year’s Brusche’s Classic Invitational Basketball Championship Friday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

The first semifinal game between Colts and Ravens was expected to be a thriller and Ravens topped them after trailing 12-15 before moving into a 33-30 lemon time advantage. Colts however were able to wrest the initiative going into the fourth and final period when they were ahead 49-46 but a late surge by Ravens was enough to knock the sails out of the Colts as the Ravens prevailed by a 61-58 victory.

Travis Burnett had 15 points with Jermaine Slater 14 and Ryan Stephney 13 for Ravens, while Dave Causeway and Shane Webster each netted 13 points and Dellon LaRose got 12 for the Colts.

In the other semifinal Jets were able to outpace the Royals to claim a 72-60 win as the first quarter saw them leading 32-30 and by the end of the pivotal third quarter period it was the Jets who were in control 51-45.

However, despite their best efforts, with Stanton Rose and Shelroy Thomas missing, the going was too tough and the Jets came away with the victory.

Guest player for the jets Nathan Saul had a good showing for the Jets with 17 points, while Donnel Benjamin got 14 and Akeem Kanhai and Adrian Webster both got 10 points.

The Royals best players were Chris Williams and Trevor Profitt with 13 points each, while Harold Adams hit in 12 and Yannick Tappin seven points.