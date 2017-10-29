Latest update October 29th, 2017 12:55 AM

Authorities move to introduce tougher regulations for wildlife trade

The Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission has announced that it will be hosting a public consultation on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 from 09:00 hours to 16:30 hours at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road, on the trade in Guyana.
The Commission said it is in the process of developing draft regulations on hunting, trapping, protection, conservation, management and sustainable use of wildlife and therefore the Wildlife Management and Conservation Regulations 2013 will be the starting point for discussions.
“All interested persons are invited to attend. To confirm participation and to request a copy of the Wildlife Management and Conservation Regulations 2013, please call 223-0940 or email [email protected]
The trade has been under intense scrutiny in recent years because of alleged wrongdoing, including smuggling of endangered animals.

