As pressure mounts, miners urge $2B allocation to research mercury-free operations

Latest update October 29th, 2017 12:55 AM
As the wheels turn towards a 2027 deadline for Guyana to stop using mercury altogether in gold extraction operations, miners are urging technical assistance from Government.
“The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) is calling for Government to step forward with strong technical assistance to small and medium scale miners, to ensure sustainable development principles are applied to the gold and diamond mining sector,” the body said in a statement.
Guyana has signed onto what is known as the Minamata Convention on Mercury which gives this country and a number of others a timeline to ease up and get out altogether from using the dangerous mercury.
However, local miners said that the process to move away from mercury will be a long-term one that will not come cheap and will involve spending millions in alternative equipment.
“The association once again highlights the need for the government to identify improved mercury free gold recovery technologies and techniques which can lead to achievement of the objectives of the Minamata Convention on Mercury,” GGDMA said in its statement.
The association made it clear that as a responsible entity in the mining sector, it fully endorses the objective and purposes of the Convention and fully supports the measures in Article 7 and in Annex “C” of the said Convention.
“The GGDMA recognizes, however, that the Convention specifically requires that “Each Party that has artisanal and small-scale gold mining and processing, subject to this article within its territory shall take steps to reduce, and where feasible eliminate, the use of mercury and mercury compounds in, and the emissions and releases to the environment of mercury from such mining and processing.”
Mercury is said to have long-term effects on the environment, including plants and animals.
“It is clear that the requirement to determine the economic and technical feasibility of eliminating mercury use in gold mining in Guyana depends heavily on strong support from government. The GGDMA re-emphasises that best practices have to be sought based on what is appropriate, adoptable, and most cost effective for the geographical and geological environments in which our small and medium scale miners operate in Guyana.”
The association said it is hoping that Government will put its best mining engineers and mineral processing engineers out in the field with the miners to find solutions.
“The GGDMA is of the view that with clear direction, quality equipment, and adequate funding, the GGMC professionals can determine the feasibility of eliminating mercury from gold mining.
The GGDMA respectfully suggest that the government should approve of the GGMC being allocated G$2.0 billion in 2018 for the acquisition of quality equipment and the conducting of test work for the determination of the feasibility of eliminating the use of mercury in mining and processing in Guyana.”
The association said it looks forward to strong collaboration with the GGMC and the finalization of an acceptable National Action Plan in accordance with Annex “C” of the Convention and the published Mining Policy of Guyana.
Gold mining is key to the country’s economy, with thousands of persons involved in the business. It is also critical as it is the biggest foreign currency earner for Guyana. This would be underscored by record-breaking declarations in recent years.
Oct 29, 2017Banks DIH Limited and Trophy Stall among major entities on board The big day has arrived and the place to be is the Rising Sun Rodeo arena. Thousands of fans are once again expected to throng to the...
Oct 29, 2017
Oct 29, 2017
Oct 29, 2017
Oct 29, 2017
Oct 29, 2017
Go back to 1926 with the birth of the Popular Party, right through to the formation of the Political Affairs Committee which... more
Teachers, nurses, and police ranks need to be treated differently from the rest of the public service. These three sectors... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]