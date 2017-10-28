Turbo Knockout football tournament… Pouderoyen and Kuru Kururu Warriors are latest winners

The Petra/Turbo Knockout football tournament continued on Thursday evening at the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Carifesta Avenue with two more sizzling contests under lights.

The feature match of the double header began at 21:00hrs and it was worth the wait as the battle produced seven goals in which Pouderoyen edged Riddim Squad 4-3 after extra time. Rolex Smith scored first for the losers in the 25th minute of the see-saw encounter, a lead which they maintained until the second half.

The game was equalized by Pouderoyen’s Esan Nelson in the 47th minute before Teon Nelson fired the losers ahead for the last time in the match.

East Bank based Pouderoyen, team’s height, coupled with the factor of running with the breeze, added to their success in the match up, as they move one step closer to the first prize of $500,000.

The East Bank club then played to their strengths and their Marvin duo fired them ahead in by the 67th minute. First, Marvin Griffith in the 62nd, then Marvin Frank in the 69th and as the Riddim Squad fans were emptying the ground, expressing their disgust in the poor performance of the team who surrendered their initial lead.

Darrel Stuart fired in a later penalty for them, four minutes into injury time to take the game to extra time.

Eight minutes into extra time, Riddim Squad’s keeper, Quasy Alleyne conceded an own goal, which was enough to see Pouderoyen hold on for the win.

The first knockout contest that got underway at 18:30hrs was a straight forward 2-0 win for Kuru Kururu Warriors against Uitvlugt.

Warriors scored both their goals during the first half then shut down all attacks by a desperate looking East Bank based Uitvlugt unit.

On the score sheet for the victors was Cordel Johnson in the 7th minute along with Omarion Savoury in the 17th minute.

Matches continue on Wednesday Nov 1st at the same venue with another double header.