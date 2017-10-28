Trini fakes kidnapping

Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
– found sipping juice in hotel room
In less than six hours, investigators from the Major Crimes Unit have solved a kidnapping that appeared to have never happened in the first place.
The alleged victim was a Trinidadian national who claimed to have been abducted from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, early yesterday.
Sawak Maraj, a mechanical engineer, reportedly left the airport in a taxi and was heading to a hotel on the East Bank Demerara when he disappeared. At the time, he was coming here to attend a job interview with Exxon Mobil.
A Guyanese went to the hotel the day before and made the reservation for Maraj. He was supposed to check into the facility later on Thursday but only arrived in Guyana on a Caribbean Airlines flight around 07:00 hrs yesterday.
Shortly after, the engineer left the airport, a photograph of him with someone holding a cutlass to his neck, was sent to his parents and other relatives in Trinidad and Tobago.
It is alleged that the ‘kidnappers’ threatened to kill their victim if the demanded ransom was not paid. The engineer’s family immediately made contact with the Guyana Police Force and forwarded the photograph.
This newspaper has been informed that local ranks were able to track the number that the ‘kidnappers’ used to make contact with Maraj’s relatives. They were also able to trace the location where the call was made.
Ranks were immediately mobilised from around Georgetown and sent to the location in a bid to rescue the ‘victim.’ On arrival at the hotel, they took up strategic positions.
They were puzzled when they entered the room where the ‘victim’ was being held and found him relaxing on a sofa, drinking a can of fruit-juice. He was not bound or gagged.
He was escorted to the Criminal Investigation Unit where he is being grilled. Two other persons who would have assisted in making the reservation are in police custody.
