Stage set for Banks DIH/ Citizens Bank Golf today

Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
The stage is set for the Banks DIH Limited/Citizens Bank Inc. Stableford Golf tournament billed for today at the Lusignan Golf Club, East Coast Demerara.
Close to 60 golfers including overseas representatives have registered to compete in the tournament which serves as a warm up the Annual Guyana Open tour. Tee of is at 12:30 hours.
United States player Mo Shafi is already in Guyana, while a few other overseas players were expected in the country last night and will be in action.
Local players registered included Banks DIH and Citizens Bank Chairman Clifford Reis, defending Guyana Open men’s champion Avinash Persaud, Ladies champion Joaan Deo, Christine Sukhram, Avinda Kishore, Mark Lashley, Gavin Todd, Brian Hackett, Hilbert Shields, William Walker, Patrick Prashad, Troy Codogan, Richard Haniff, Mike Mangal, Lloyd Fung-a-Fat, Maurice Solomon, Robert Hanoman and Munaf Arjune.
Representatives from both companies will be on hand to witness the tee off and assist in the presentation of prizes at the conclusion.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three players with the Best Gross scores as well as Nearest to the Pin.
This is the third time that the two companies have jointly sponsored a golf tournament.
