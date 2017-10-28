New power generators for E’bo coast arrive

Guyana Power and Light (GPL) say it has taken possession of three (3) x 1.78 megawatts Generators and auxiliary equipment for the new power plant to be installed at Anna Regina, Essequibo Coast.

GPL said the arrival of the new units is in keeping with its commitment to have a new power station commissioned in Anna Regina, Region Two.

“Our customers, within this region, are reassured that we will deliver on our commitment to improve power supply with the commissioning of this 5.4 megawatt generation facility.

Preparatory works have commenced at the project site to accommodate the new plant.”

Region Two, on the Essequibo coast, is an agricultural area that has been saddled with severe power outages in the region for years. Its power engines are around two decades old and have been experiencing one issue after the other. A decision was taken to build a new power plant.