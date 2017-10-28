GTT Pinktober 10K Winner represents Guyana at South American 10K in Suriname

Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
Even more good things have emerged from GTT’s just concluded Pinktober 5K/10K run/walk with the selection of the 10K winner, Rickie Williams to represent Guyana at the South American 10k being held in Suriname today, October 28.
In the month leading up to the GTT Pinktober run, 17-year-old Rickie, who hails from Waramuri, Moruca, Region 1, took advantage of the free training offered by GTT and local coach Leslie Black to prepare for the event.
Coach Black credits Rickie’s recent Pinktober training for the win and his ability to, for the first time, participate in a 10K race at an international level.
Rickie has been actively competing in the athletics arena for the past two years, and is the current Junior 5000 and 10000 meters champion for Guyana.
In August he won the 5000 meters at the Inter-Guiana Games held in Suriname.
GTT extends best wishes to Rickie in his quest to bring home the first place medal.
Oct 28, 2017Jaguars in the ascendency as 16 wickets tumble on day two By Sean Devers On a day in which 16 wickets tumbled, 28-year-old left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul reached 400 First-Class wickets to give...
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has issued a notice to 100 house lot applicants between 1991-1993 to come... more
It is not surprising that agents of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) are undertaking investigations into the Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]