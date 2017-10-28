GTT Pinktober 10K Winner represents Guyana at South American 10K in Suriname

Even more good things have emerged from GTT’s just concluded Pinktober 5K/10K run/walk with the selection of the 10K winner, Rickie Williams to represent Guyana at the South American 10k being held in Suriname today, October 28.

In the month leading up to the GTT Pinktober run, 17-year-old Rickie, who hails from Waramuri, Moruca, Region 1, took advantage of the free training offered by GTT and local coach Leslie Black to prepare for the event.

Coach Black credits Rickie’s recent Pinktober training for the win and his ability to, for the first time, participate in a 10K race at an international level.

Rickie has been actively competing in the athletics arena for the past two years, and is the current Junior 5000 and 10000 meters champion for Guyana.

In August he won the 5000 meters at the Inter-Guiana Games held in Suriname.

GTT extends best wishes to Rickie in his quest to bring home the first place medal.