GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup… SCV All stars, Regal Masters and All stars, Speedboat, NY Hustlers, Farm among victors

By Zaheer Mohamed

Several local and overseas teams made their intentions known from as early as the opening round when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup got off to a rousing start yesterday at several venues in the city.

In the All stars category, SCV All stars beat Farm by four wickets at Everest. Farm took first turn in the middle and managed 152-9. Ovid Seymour got 32; B. Beharry, R. Prahalad, M. Azeez and N. Boodhoo took two wickets each. SVC All stars responded with 154-6 in 15.5 overs. Mohamed Karim struck 47; L. Alphonso took three wickets.

Regal All stars overcame Spartans by three wickets. Spartans took first strike and managed 153 all out.

Delroy Hicks made 51, P. Persaud 27 and K. Gobin 21; Safraz Esau, Fazal Rafiek and Sewchand Budhu took two wickets each. Regal All stars replied with 155-7. Richard Latif made 31 and Sachin Singh 20; K. Gangaram had three wickets and Clinton Pestano two.

Regal All stars trounced Dutch 4 Warriors by 208 runs. Regal All stars rattled up 270 all out taking first strike.

Safraz Esau slammed 122 and Ameer Nizamudeen 31; Stephan Monize claimed 3-50. Dutch 4 Warriors were sent packing for 62 in 11.5 overs in reply. Sewchand Budhu bagged 5-16 and Esau 3-14.

Hillfoot defeated Dutch 4 Warriors by 103 runs. Hillfoot batted first and posted 211-7. Mithum Narine 49, Nairne Looknauth 30, Avinash Mohabir 29, Vicky Raghubeer 28 and V. Looknauth 23 not out were the principal scorers as T. Alli claimed 3-36. Dutch 4 Warriors were sent packing for 108 in 11 overs in reply. Asif Samad made 42 as Shawn Lall grabbed 5-19.

Speedboat beat Success by ten wickets. Success batted first and made 73 all out in 14.4 overs. I. Ivan snared 4-11, Wazir Hussain 3-16 and Shazim Hussain 2-5. Speedboat responded with 74 with out lost in eight overs. Shazim Hussain made 30 and Anand Bharat 26.

Spartans XI overcame Speedboat XI by two runs. Spartans made 221 and Speedboat replied with 219.

At YMCA, SVC All stars beat Boots All stars 67 runs. SVC All stars batted first and got to 244. Safraz Karim slammed 144. Boots XI made 177 all out in reply.

At DCC, De Hoop beat Queen’s All stars by five wickets.

Queen’s All stars were bowled out for 119, batting first. A. Singh made 40. De Hoop responded with 120-5. R. Samouri made 41 and R. Persaud 32. A. Singh took two wickets.

Farm beat De Hoop by seven wickets. De Hoop made 98 all out in 14 overs. S. Nicholas made 22; Ralph Layne grabbed 7-17 and Amir Khan 2-9. Farm replied with 99-3 in 6.2 overs. Sheldon Adams made 29.

At Malteenoes SC, Boots All stars thumped Ross XI by 295 runs.

Boots All stars batted first and piled up 385-3. B. Mangal slammed 201 and K. Ferrier made 93. Ross XI were limited to 90-9 in reply. Michael Sultan made 44 and J. France took four wickets.

At MSC in the Masters category, Regal Masters beat HS Masters by seven wickets. Batting first, HS Masters scored 170-6 with Jagdesh Persaud scoring 51, Mohamed Rafeek 40 and M. Bobb 23; C. Motilall claimed 3-23 and S. Singh 2-49. Regal Masters responded with 175-3 in 19.5 overs. Mahendra Hardyal struck 61, Mahase Chunilall 37, Mohendra Arjune 33 and David Harper 23. Rudy Myers had two wickets.

Regal Masters beat Enterprise Masters by eight wickets.

Enterprise Masters were restricted for 128-9, taking first strike. Latchman Yadram made 48 not out and Seemangal Yadram 46. Laurie Singh bagged 5-13. Regal Masters replied with 129-2 in eight overs. Eon Abel made 48 and Mahase Chunilall 32.

At DCC, Amazon Masters beat Enterprise Masters by five wickets. Enterprise Masters took first strike and made 173-8. Latchman Yadram scored 38, V. Gobin 25 and Seemangal Yadram 21. Amazon Masters responded with 175-5 in 18 overs. F. Bacchus got 41 and S. Singh 35; N. Seebarran had two wickets.

Tropical Springs defeated Narine’s Masters by 134. Tropical Springs took first knock and posted 278-4. V. Baljit struck 161, D. Sankar 54 and Hackim Majeed 41. Narine’s Masters were bowled out for 144 in reply. H. Dhanraj made 21; R. Khan took three wickets.

At GNIC SC, New York Hustlers overcame Tropical Springs by one run. NY Hustlers batted first and posted 201-7 with Shameer Sadloo scoring 56 and Troy Gobin 44. Tropical Springs responded with 200-8. Hackim Majeed made 56 and D. Sankar 54; Wallack Joseph had 3-26 and Gobin 2-41.

HS Masters defeated NY Hustlers by 79 runs. HS Masters scored 238-6, batting first. Jagdesh Persaud slammed 89, Rudy Myers 39 and Mohamed Rafeek 25; E. Dodson had 3-54. NY Hustlers replied with 159-9 with Dodson scoring 35 and C. Richmond 31; M. Ifill captured 4-17 and Persaud 3-31.

The competition continues today at venues around the city from 9:30am.