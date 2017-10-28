German’s Restaurant to open two NY branches

Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
German’s Restaurant has secured a lease at 793 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, United States, to establish the first North American branch of the well-known Guyanese eatery.
The restaurant is expected to open in February 2018.
According to a release provided by the restaurant yesterday, the expansion is being funded by Republic Bank Guyana, which has been a longstanding banker of the company.
According to owner and General Manager, Clinton Urling, the expansion represents a culmination of the company’s desire to open a branch in New York to reach the significant Guyanese and Caribbean American communities residing there.
“We are happy to reach and serve our diaspora customers, and to contribute to the export and exposure of Guyanese cuisine and culture to others around the world. This is intended to be the first of two stores planned to open by the end of 2018,” Urling noted.
The second US branch is being planned for the Richmond Hills, Queens, NY area.
German’s is a second-generation family-owned Guyanese restaurant that has been in establishment for 57 years. It is well known for its local cuisine, and in particular, its famous line of soups.
Oct 28, 2017Jaguars in the ascendency as 16 wickets tumble on day two By Sean Devers On a day in which 16 wickets tumbled, 28-year-old left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul reached 400 First-Class wickets to give...
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has issued a notice to 100 house lot applicants between 1991-1993 to come... more
It is not surprising that agents of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) are undertaking investigations into the Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]