German’s Restaurant to open two NY branches

German’s Restaurant has secured a lease at 793 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, United States, to establish the first North American branch of the well-known Guyanese eatery.

The restaurant is expected to open in February 2018.

According to a release provided by the restaurant yesterday, the expansion is being funded by Republic Bank Guyana, which has been a longstanding banker of the company.

According to owner and General Manager, Clinton Urling, the expansion represents a culmination of the company’s desire to open a branch in New York to reach the significant Guyanese and Caribbean American communities residing there.

“We are happy to reach and serve our diaspora customers, and to contribute to the export and exposure of Guyanese cuisine and culture to others around the world. This is intended to be the first of two stores planned to open by the end of 2018,” Urling noted.

The second US branch is being planned for the Richmond Hills, Queens, NY area.

German’s is a second-generation family-owned Guyanese restaurant that has been in establishment for 57 years. It is well known for its local cuisine, and in particular, its famous line of soups.