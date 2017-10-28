Fraudster jailed for 48 months

Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Jailed: Clayton Alleyne

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday sentenced 57-year-old Clayton Alleyne to 48 months’ imprisonment for fraud.
Alleyne, of 179 Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, defrauded Kizzy Shepherd of $415,000 by falsely pretending that he was in the position to grant her a $3.4M loan between November 3, 2016 and February 8, 2017, know same to be false.
The court heard that Alleyne was the Chairman of Micro Business Developers and Consultant Incorporated,
Magistrate Latchman in coming to her ruling told the court that she was of the opinion that the evidence of the witnesses called by Police Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves, was solid, and that the prosecution was able to prove its case against Alleyne beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to the facts of the case, Shepherd was introduced to Alleyne, who was said to be the manager of a money-lending institution.
According to reports, the victim was required to make down payments and after a few days, she received what she believed was the loan via cheque.
The problem, however, was that it turned out to be a bounced check.
Alleyne had also previously been charged for defrauding a customer of six vehicles. That matter was dismissed
It had been alleged that between December 2 and December 13, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Jeetendra Ram, of Fantasy Auto Spares, six motor cars valued at $26.3 million, using a forged Republic Bank manager’s cheque drawn for the said sum in favour of Fantasy Auto Spares.
The matter was dismissed by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after the prosecutor was unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

