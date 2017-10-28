Exxon getting competition in Guyana

Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Since Guyana find oil everybody want a piece of de action. Dem don’t care wha dem do. Some of dem come from far and some come from near.
One man can’t wait fuh de oil come up in three years suh he get a plan. He think he plan bigger than ExxonMobil. All two of dem plan to rob Guyana.
Exxon is a known international scamp. This man from Trinidad realize that. He read a lot about dem. He apply fuh a job wid Exxon in Guyana and he lef he family in Trinidad and come here fuh de interview.
He send a man to book a room fuh couple days at Princess Ramada. He was to check in Wednesday. De people prepare meals fuh him. Dem even had a bottle of wine in de room, but he didn’t show up.
Dem boys hear he fly in Thursday. Instead he check in at Princess Ramada, he stop off at Soesdyke and pick up a roadside weeder man wid he cutlass. He promise de man a big raise
Dem boys hear de man follow him in de hotel room. De man was worried at de start when he tek off he shirt and de man see two bubbie flapping. He thought was a woman dress up as a man until de man seh, “I will give you dis money; just put de cutlass under me neck wid one hand and tek de photo wid de other hand.”
He send that photo to he family in Trinidad claiming how he get kidnap. He tell dem to send de picture to Exxon and tell dem how he get kidnap and how he got to get money.
Exxon send back to seh it don’t have money because it ain’t start drill yet and dem can do wha dem want wid him. Exxon seh he wouldn’t be de fuss man to dead waiting fuh money from dem.
De police trace de call and when dem get to de hotel, dem see de man throw back drinking a juice and watching Young and de Restless.
Last night dem boys hear de man complaining how Exxon come and rob everybody and why he can’t do de same.
Talk half and don’t try to compete wid Exxon.

