Esau grabs six as Independence A beat MMZ B by seven wickets

Reaz Esau grabbed six wickets to propel Independence A to a seven-wicket victory over Meten-Meer-Zorg when the West Demerara Cricket Association T20 tournament continued on Sunday last.
MMZ B batted first and were sent packing for 68 in 15 overs at Wales.
Sheldon Alexander made 19 and Vinod Rajkumar 14; Esau bagged 6-9 and Jason Hector 2-10. Independence A replied with 72-3 in 15 overs. Anand Bharat made 35 and Mahendra Dhanpaul 20. Looknauth Chinkoo took 3-9.
At Bell Vue, Meten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) batted first and scored 177-8 with Reynolds Adams scoring 42 and Zaheer Haniff 41; Imran Khan had 2-11 and Krishna Adhin 2-14. Sawpit CC responded with 162-9. Zaheer Khan scored 54 and Avinash Rameshwar 41. Vishaul Jaogobin claimed 4-11 and Arshad Ali 2-14.
At Cornelia Ida, the host batted first and managed 144-7. Reaz Khan got 52 not out and Richie Looknauth 22; Premchan Singh had 3-15 and Dyal Rajpat 2-31. Bell Vue were bowled out for 121 in 19 overs. Dyal Rajpat made 28; Looknauth captured 3-11 and Ashraf Ali 3-14.
West Demerara Police took first strike and were bowled out for 111 in 19 overs.
Odonnel Hill struck 55 as Keshram Seyhodan picked up 4-33 and Sham Persaud 3-16. Cultural responded with 112-7 in 17 overs.
Tejpaul Persaud made 40 not out and Seyhodan 29; Deron Archer had 3-10.
At Joe Vieira Park, All Youths batted first and scored 135-7. Jagdesh Persaud made 38 not out and Randy Ramroop 23. Amrit Rai had 3-10 and Mark Jeffers 2-28. Zeeburg B replied with 136. Malcolm Hubbard stroked 72 and Renaldo Renee 26; Anthony Carrington had 2-28.
Mc Gill took first turn at the crease and got to 171-6. Travis Persaud slammed 54, Sudesh Persaud 27 and Shafiek Deen 22; Thakur Persaud had 2-21 and Hemchand Persaud 2-26.
Independence B responded with 156-7. Clevon Williamson made 55 and Roy Benjamin 42.
