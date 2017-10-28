Education Ministry recognises exceptional performers at National Awards Ceremony

Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM
– Michael Bhopaul, other QC students steal showThe National Cultural Centre wasn’t filled to capacity but it might as well have been, as loud applause and screams resounded within its walls when the National and Regional 2017 Caribbean Secondary Education Certification [CSEC] top performer, Michael Bhopaul, was invited to the stage to receive awards for his performance.
Oct 28, 2017Jaguars in the ascendency as 16 wickets tumble on day two By Sean Devers On a day in which 16 wickets tumbled, 28-year-old left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul reached 400 First-Class wickets to give...
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
Oct 28, 2017
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has issued a notice to 100 house lot applicants between 1991-1993 to come... more
It is not surprising that agents of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) are undertaking investigations into the Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]