CWI/ Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships… Permaul’s 6-29 takes him to 400 First Class wickets

Jaguars in the ascendency as 16 wickets tumble on day two

By Sean Devers

On a day in which 16 wickets tumbled, 28-year-old left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul reached 400 First-Class wickets to give the Guyana Jaguars the ascendency over the Jamaica Scorpions heading into today’s penultimate day of their opening round CWI/ Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships at Providence yesterday.

Jaguars resumed on their overnight score of 258-8 and were bowled out for 266 in 28 minutes as Permaul (3) and Motie (0) were removed by Green leaving Shepherd unbeaten on 22.

Green finished with 4-63, Dmitri Sewell 3-69 and Denis Bulli 2-31 did the damage with the ball for the Scorpions.

The Scorpions were then devoured for 99 in reply with only Guyanese Assad Fudadin who made 39 from 84 and 99 minutes with three fours and two sixes and shared in a 57-run stand with Paul Palmar whose 31 included five fours and came from 74 minutes and 62 balls.

Permaul bagged his 22nd five-wicket haul, claiming 6-29 which took him to 400 First-Class wickets, while Kemo Paul supported with 2-20.

The Jaguars, enjoying a lead of 167, opted not to enforce the follow-on and reached 106-4 in their second innings by the close of a day in which 16 wickets tumbled on a good track with some turn for the spinners, enjoying an overall lead of 273 with six wickets in hands and two days of play remaining.

Rajendra Chandrika who hit five fours and a six in his 41-ball 35 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul whose 33 lasted 74 balls and included three fours put together 53 for the first wicket, but both got out when well set for big scores as Bulli has so far taken 2-33.The Jaguars have not lost any of their last six games to the Jamaican Franchise, and began their second innings much more positively than they did in their first inning and Chandrika, who dumped Sewell for six, and his partner reached the boundary eight times between them.

Chandrika was caught behind by Bulli who broke the half-century stand before Chanderpaul was LBW to Allen at 85-2, while Chanderpaul Hemraj, who made 60 in the first innings, was bowled by Sewell for 17, three runs later.

Night Watchman Gudakesh Motie (9) hit a couple of fours before he edged to the Keeper just before the close off Bulli, who provided several loose delivers yesterday.

Bhaskar Yadram joined Skipper Leon Johnson (11) at 106-4 and together survived to the close.

Earlier, the Scorpions began their reply in horrendous fashion when debutant Garth Morris was LBW to Shepherd for a first ball duck with the score on one.

Trevon Griffith (5) seemed a bit unfortunate to be judged LBW to Paul before Fudadin was dropped by Bramble off Shepherd on two at 7-2.

Brandon King (10) joined Fudadin and stroked Paul for a couple of boundaries before he drove Paul to cover at 19-3 before Fudadin and Skipper Palmer consolidated the position with a valuable partnership which carried their team to 37-3 at Lunch.

After Lunch Palmer stroked Sherfane Rutherford majestically down the ground for four while he back cut Permaul to the boundary before he pushed forward next, while Fudadin hooked Shepherd twice for boundaries, of which one was a six.

But after Palmer was caught off Permaul at 76-4 and Fudadin missed a sweep at Permaul and was LBW, a decision which could have gone either way, the Scorpions had lost their sting and were on the ropes at 85-5.

None of their last six batsmen, including Romaine Morris, who like Garvey, got a first ball duck on debut, reached double figures as Permaul spun webs around the batsman.