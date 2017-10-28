Cuban puts cocaine in Bible, jailed for three years

Latest update October 30th, 2017 12:58 AM
Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday sentenced a Cuban national to three years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to having 0.50 grams of cocaine in his possession.
It is alleged that on October 24 at Regent Street, Georgetown, 44-year-old Yusiel Duarte Vizcaino had the cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that on the day in question, Police officers on bike patrol on Regent Street saw Vizcaino acting in a suspicious manner.
The court heard that he was searched by the police and the suspected cocaine was found in a transparent Ziploc bag concealed in a Bible in a haversack that he was carrying at the time.
The prosecutor told the court that Vizcaino was arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station where he was told of the offence through a translator, and he accepted ownership of the cocaine.
Magistrate Daly sentenced the accused to three years, citing that he pleaded guilty on his first appearance and did not waste the court’s time.
Oct 30, 2017By Zaheer Mohamed Regal Masters and Speedboat were crowned champions of the Masters and Open categories respectively when the inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) Prime...
Oct 30, 2017
Oct 30, 2017
Oct 30, 2017
Oct 30, 2017
Oct 30, 2017
Yesterday marked one dozen years since the Alliance for Change came into being at the Ocean View Hotel, Liliendaal on October... more
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has finally broken its silence on the unilateral appointment by the President of a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]