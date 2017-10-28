Cuban puts cocaine in Bible, jailed for three years

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday sentenced a Cuban national to three years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to having 0.50 grams of cocaine in his possession.

It is alleged that on October 24 at Regent Street, Georgetown, 44-year-old Yusiel Duarte Vizcaino had the cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that on the day in question, Police officers on bike patrol on Regent Street saw Vizcaino acting in a suspicious manner.

The court heard that he was searched by the police and the suspected cocaine was found in a transparent Ziploc bag concealed in a Bible in a haversack that he was carrying at the time.

The prosecutor told the court that Vizcaino was arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station where he was told of the offence through a translator, and he accepted ownership of the cocaine.

Magistrate Daly sentenced the accused to three years, citing that he pleaded guilty on his first appearance and did not waste the court’s time.