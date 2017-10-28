Closing arguments presented in attempted murder trial

Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

Stafrei Alexander

Both the State and defence presented closing arguments in the trial of recaptured prison escapee, Stafrei Alexander, who is charged with attempted murder, for allegedly shooting a man over two years ago.
The indictment against Alexander, also known as ‘Mad Dog’, alleges that on March 23, 2015 in the county of Demerara, he discharged a loaded firearm at Curtis Thom, with intent to commit murder. There was also an alternate indictment put forward by State Prosecutors Lisa Cave, Shawnette Austin and Tiffini Lyken.
Particulars of that indictment alleged that on March 23, 2015, Alexander discharged a loaded firearm at Thom, with intent to maim, disable, or cause serious bodily harm.
Alexander is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Stanley Moore.
Yesterday, the lawyer made a no case-submission before Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court in Georgetown. He urged the jury to acquit his client on both indictments, since the prosecution was unable to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
State Prosecutor Lisa Cave, during a lengthy submission, told the jury that justice must be served, with the prosecution having proven beyond reasonable doubt the elements of both indictments.
Justice Reynolds will sum up the evidence on Monday and further direct the jury.
During the trial, the state called a total of eight witnesses, including three policemen and two doctors. Alexander declined to say anything in his defence.
Earlier on in the trial, Prosecutor Lyken had told the court that Alexander and Thom are known to each other, since they resided a few houses apart at Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Lyken pointed out that they are not friends.
According to the prosecutor, on March 22, 2015, Thom held a christening at his Lot 138 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown residence, to welcome his baby daughter.
She said that when the event ended and the guests had left in the wee hours of the following morning, Thom went to the back of the property to clean up and feed his dogs. Prosecutor Lyken stated that Alexander walked past Thom and grumbled something, which he did not hear. Lyken disclosed that as Thom was entering his house in a reversing manner, he saw Alexander standing next to him holding “a shine gun”.
She added that after Alexander shot Thom twice, Thom collapsed to the ground and began bleeding.
The injured man underwent surgery and was hospitalized for seven weeks, the prosecutor related.
Prosecutor Lyken stated that Thom was able to see his shooter with the aid of lights attached to his home and surrounding buildings. In concluding, Prosecutor Lyken pointed out that there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting nor was the gun used to shoot Thom recovered.

