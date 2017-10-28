Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

China’s national oil company wants deeper toehold in fledgling sector

Minister Raphael Trotman with CNOOC officials

China’s oil industry is eyeing with interest, this country’s fledgling oil and gas industry.
On Wednesday, officials of the China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) Nexen met with Raphael Trotman, Minister of Natural Resources, where newly appointed local representatives were introduced.
Paul Khanna, Advisor, Government Relations and Climate Change- Americas introduced Trotman to the company’s Regional Manager Anand Gohil and CNOOC’s Liaison, Guoyong Li, according to the ministry yesterday.
Guoyong will soon join Gohil who is already resident in Guyana to take up management of the company’s operations here.
CNOOC Nexen is part of the CNOOC group of companies, which is the largest offshore oil and gas producer in China with its headquarters in Beijing, China.
According to the ministry, it engages in a range of activities worldwide through companies that offer services in oil and gas exploration and development, refining and marketing, natural gas and power generation, engineering and technical and financial services.
CNOOC Nexen owns a 25% interest in the Stabroek Block along with partners Hess (30% interest) and ExxonMobil (45% interest).
The Stabroek Block is where ExxonMobil made a huge discovery, one of the biggest in this part of the hemisphere in recent years.
Guyana is moving to have its first commercial oil well in 2020.
During the meeting on Wednesday, Minster Trotman was briefed on CNOOC Nexen’s operations worldwide and its plans to expand its operations locally.
Gohil, according to the ministry, noted their support of green initiatives and applauded Guyana’s green economy trajectory.
“He also shared his company’s vision of being recognized as a safe, environmentally friendly company and a valued member of the community.
Discussions also included some potential areas of collaboration as well as the company’s plans to develop a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plan that will provide a roadmap for supporting growth and development in Guyana.”
Minister Trotman noted that Guyana welcomes Chinese investment, while tracing the historic ties between the two nations.
He expressed the hope that CNOOC Nexen would firmly establish themselves and contribute positively to Guyana’s development.
He viewed the meeting as the first of many engagements that will unfold as the company develops a presence in Guyana.
China has been making aggressive moves in its global expansion thrust.
In Guyana, they are involved in the food business, commerce, logging and gold mining, housing, ship building and a host of other activities.

