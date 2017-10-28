Barima River bust… Boat captain gets 3 years for high-powered rifle, ammo

A boat captain was yesterday sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of a high-powered rifle and a quantity of ammunition.

Forty-four-year-old Dexter Valenzuela, was among nine persons arrested a few days ago after ranks from the Guyana Police Force and members of the Guyana Defence Force coast guard intercepted two boats in the Barima River, where two high-powered rifles and live rounds of ammunition were found on a vessel,.

Valenzuela, of Bent Road, Crane, West Coast Demerara, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty to two of five charges. It is alleged that on October 24 at Barima River, North West District, he had in his possession 1.5 kilogram of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. It was further alleged that on the same day in question, at the same location, he had in his possession 19 live rounds of ammunition, one AK 47 rifle and one AR rifle, when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

Valenzuela pleaded guilty to having in his possession one AR rifle and five live rounds ammunition, when he was not a licensed firearm holder. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on both charges, but the sentences will run concurrently.

When given a chance to address the court, Valenzuela said that he had purchased the gun and ammunition five months ago when he went to Venezuela, because he was robbed twice.

“It’s for my protection. After myself and my crew members got thrown overboard a few months ago by robbers while I was in the Pomeroon River, I became fearful for my life. I does buy fuel and sell in the interior location, and I was fearful of being robbed again.”

Valenzuela further told the court that he has no knowledge of the AK 47 and the other 14 rounds of ammunition, but added that it’s a possibility that “…it belongs to a guy that was in my boat with a haversack”.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore stated that on the day in question, at about 14:00 hrs, a party of policemen, acting on information received, proceeded to Barima River, along with ranks of the Guyana Defence Force coast guard, where they intercepted two boats.

The court heard that all the persons in the boats – nine in total – were searched and the articles mentioned in the charges were unearthed.

The Prosecutor told the court that the rifles and ammunition were found under the bow and the marijuana was found around the stern of the vessel in a black shoulder bag.

The court heard that the articles were showed to the accused and he accepted ownership.

As a result he was arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, where he gave the police a caution statement.

Valenzuela was allegedly working for an individual in Parika, and he was making a ‘spin’ for his employer, when his boat encountered mechanical problems. It was then that he met with another captain and his three crew members, who helped him tow his broken down vessel when they were intercepted by ranks.

The other suspects arrested were identified as Junior Jack, 19, a sailor of Mabaruma; Donstant Rodrigues, 38, a captain of Mora Moruca; Cuban National Samuel Alvaroz, 25; Shawn Phang, 49, a miner of School Road, Port Kaituma; Corvin Griffith, 48, a captain of lot 187 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara; Jamaican National Delroy Mairs, 53, a mason of Albouystown; Venezuelan National Rafael Ramon, 33, and Carrigon Khan, 62, a boat captain, of Jacklow, Pomeroon River.