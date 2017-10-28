Archery Guyana meets with Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton

Latest update October 28th, 2017 12:59 AM

On Wednesday last, Directors of Archery Guyana paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton at the Ministry’s headquarters on Main Street.
During the visit they discussed with the Honourable Minister Norton their plans for the future and gave an update as to the progress of Archery Guyana thus far.
A proposed Junior Archery Programme, Schools Programme and Para-Archery Programme was discussed.
Plans are also being made to pursue more Outreach programmes.
Early in the New Year, Archery Guyana will be hosting an International Olympic Coach in Guyana for 10 days to conduct a coaching clinic.
Persons interested in becoming involved in the sport are urged to do so before so they can learn and be able to benefit from the said Coaching.
The Minister expressed his commitment to working with Archery Guyana and that he looks forward to working with Archery Guyana in promoting and developing the novel sport in Guyana.

