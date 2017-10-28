2017 COURTS Pee Wee… Quarter-final matches on today at Thirst Park

The Courts Pee Wee football tournament resumes today with quarter-final action at the Banks DIH, Thirst Park ground. Before the quarter-finals, there will be four matches that will see round of 16 losers battling it out for the 9th to 16th places.

The quarter-finals kick off at 12:30hrs with School of the Nations locking horns with Enterprise primary with the clash of the day being played simultaneously as Sophia primary clashes with Redeemer.

Sophia look the strongest team in the competition and were tipped for glory after defeating defending champions St. Angela’s that had played two years without losing a game.

Other key matches include West Ruimveldt taking on former champions Stella Maris that pulled off a fantastic come from behind victory against South Ruimveldt, led by a double from star man Fedel Norville. This game will kick off at 13:15hrs.

The biggest game of the day will be contested an almost evenly matched St Agnes, 2016 finalist against the tournaments inaugural winners, Marian academy at 13:15hrs.

See full fixtures below.