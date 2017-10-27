White Tiger Martial Arts Academy hosts Taekwondo exams

The White Tiger Martial Arts Academy hosted its first Taekwondo grading examinations on October 15th last at the New Amsterdam Town Hall.

Ten students took part in the examination and on October 20th a graduation ceremony was held to honor the 10 students who passed the exams averaging over 60% with the highest at 80%.

The exams were based on both written and practical. Student who gained marks between 60% and 70 % were promoted to yellow tip and those who gained 70% and above, to yellow belt in keeping with the system of martial arts practice in taekwondo which a Korean form.

Founder and senior instructor of the White Tiger Martial Arts Academy is Master Marcello Small.

Students also received awards for most punctual, most discipline and first place in both Tiny Tigers and Young Tigers.

Tiny Tigers are from age 4-8, which includes Andrew Layne, Amaru Moseley, Malachi Sinclair and Aiden Kirton with Andrew Layne gaining first place.

Aiden Kirotn was the most discipline student and Amaru Moseley most punctual in the term ending October 13th 2017.

The Young Tigers are: Tyrese Hall, Joshua Hamilton, Ryan Burgess, Adrian LaRose, Anthony LaRose and Nathan Sankar with Tyrese Hall in first place, Anthony LaRose the Most disciplined and Joshua Hamilton Most punctual student for the term.

The WTMAA will be staging a tournament on November 26, while a picnic and training programme is scheduled before that on November 12. A Christmas party, exhibition in front of Banks DIH New Amsterdam and a feeding programme in December are also part of their programme of activities for the remainder of this year.