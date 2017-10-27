US, Canada envoys briefed on justice improvement project

Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
Yesterday morning, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, met with US Ambassador, Perry Holloway, and Canadian High Commissioner, Lialian Chatterjee, to discuss the advancement on the Justice Education Society Project- Strengthening the Criminal Justice System in Guyana.
According to the ministry, the Attorney General apprised the two diplomats of his coordinating role as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs with regard to reporting to Cabinet and Parliament on the Justice Sector, which comprises of the Ministry of Public Security, the DPP, the Magistracy and the Judiciary.
“Their excellences assured the Attorney General that they will continue to apprise him of the progress of the project.”
Oct 27, 2017Banks DIH onboard The inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) Prime Minister’s Cup commences today at several venues in Georgetown with several overseas and local teams battling...
Oct 27, 2017
Oct 27, 2017
Oct 27, 2017
Oct 27, 2017
Oct 27, 2017
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has issued a notice to 100 house lot applicants between 1991-1993 to come... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]