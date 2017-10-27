US, Canada envoys briefed on justice improvement project

Yesterday morning, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, met with US Ambassador, Perry Holloway, and Canadian High Commissioner, Lialian Chatterjee, to discuss the advancement on the Justice Education Society Project- Strengthening the Criminal Justice System in Guyana.

According to the ministry, the Attorney General apprised the two diplomats of his coordinating role as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs with regard to reporting to Cabinet and Parliament on the Justice Sector, which comprises of the Ministry of Public Security, the DPP, the Magistracy and the Judiciary.

“Their excellences assured the Attorney General that they will continue to apprise him of the progress of the project.”