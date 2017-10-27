Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:55 AM

Travel agent pockets $9M, flees country

Oct 27, 2017 News 0

A 29-year- old woman is said to be on the run after she allegedly cashed in ticket sales at a popular travel agency, where she was once employed. The woman who has been identified as Priya Lall is believed to have since fled the country.
Reports reaching this newspaper indicate that more than 30 passengers paid monies for tickets to the travel agent (Lall) that she would book flights. Instead she issued the customers with flight itineraries and disappeared. Lall is said to have pocketed some US$45,000 which equivalent to $9 million. Approximately $7 million of the amount represents monies for tickets for flights on Fly Jamaica Airlines.
The matter became public after several persons turned up at the company’s Georgetown main office with their itineraries.
The disgruntled customers had inquired about the flights, with some persons even requesting a refund.
Officials close to the agency noted Lall had been working at the agency for the past six years and the agency never had any issues with her and monies prior to this incident. Kaieteur News understands that Lall had been employed with Travel Span, Globe Span and Fly Jamaica prior to working with the agency
“We don’t know what could have triggered her to do this. However we are working with the airline to have the matter rectified,” the official stated.
The matter has since been reported to the police and is under investigation by the Fraud Department of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

