Travel agent pockets $9M, flees country

Latest update October 27th, 2017 12:55 AM
A 29-year- old woman is said to be on the run after she allegedly cashed in ticket sales at a popular travel agency, where she was once employed. The woman who has been identified as Priya Lall is believed to have since fled the country.
Reports reaching this newspaper indicate that more than 30 passengers paid monies for tickets to the travel agent (Lall) that she would book flights. Instead she issued the customers with flight itineraries and disappeared. Lall is said to have pocketed some US$45,000 which equivalent to $9 million. Approximately $7 million of the amount represents monies for tickets for flights on Fly Jamaica Airlines.
The matter became public after several persons turned up at the company’s Georgetown main office with their itineraries.
The disgruntled customers had inquired about the flights, with some persons even requesting a refund.
Officials close to the agency noted Lall had been working at the agency for the past six years and the agency never had any issues with her and monies prior to this incident. Kaieteur News understands that Lall had been employed with Travel Span, Globe Span and Fly Jamaica prior to working with the agency
“We don’t know what could have triggered her to do this. However we are working with the airline to have the matter rectified,” the official stated.
The matter has since been reported to the police and is under investigation by the Fraud Department of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
Oct 27, 2017Banks DIH onboard The inaugural Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc (GSCL Inc) Prime Minister’s Cup commences today at several venues in Georgetown with several overseas and local teams battling...
Oct 27, 2017
Oct 27, 2017
Oct 27, 2017
Oct 27, 2017
Oct 27, 2017
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has issued a notice to 100 house lot applicants between 1991-1993 to come... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]